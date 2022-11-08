Advertisement
  Time Travel: 1938 Video Shows Woman using Mobile Phone
Time Travel: 1938 Video Shows Woman using Mobile Phone

Time Travel: 1938 Video Shows Woman using Mobile Phone

Time Travel: 1938 Video Shows Woman using Mobile Phone

Time Travel: 1938 Video Shows Woman using Mobile Phone

  • In the 1930s, a woman was photographed using a wireless phone.
  • Unilad posted the clip on Instagram. Many thought she was holding a purse like other women around her.
  • VOXI U.K. had a hilarious take on the situation.
We wish some conspiracies were true. Time travel may be one. Maybe. In the 1930s, a woman was photographed using a wireless phone. Unilad posted the 1938 clip on Instagram. The vintage-dressed woman walks through the crowd with a phone. She drops it and walks away.“Wonder who her network provider was?” Unilad asked seriously.

See the clip:

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by UNILAD (@unilad)

The situation has social media users shaking their heads. Many thought she was holding a clutch purse like other women around her. Another user thought it was a lipstick case, popular at the time. Their granny had one.

Said an Instagram user. “Yeah, no other explanation for it. She is on a future bit of technology in a time where the infrastructure to run it doesn’t exist and nobody is the least bit surprised to see her on a walky talky.”

Read another comment, “How could she use her cell phone with no service provider??? No bar? No satellite? No antenna base station?”

However, mobile network provider, VOXI U.K. had a hilarious take on the situation. “It’s true, we were the mobile network,” they wrote.

Unilad also noted that Planetcheck, a YouTuber, explained the matter. The YouTuber claimed their aunt appeared in the clip. They called her Gertude Jones. Planetcheck claimed they contacted their aunt about this video and she said Dupont had a factory telephone communications unit. They tested wireless phones. Five women tested the wireless phones for a week. This allegation has never been proven.

