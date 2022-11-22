Woman speed skating with her horse and her dog: Viral Video

There is no doubt that animal films are an infinite source of happiness and delight. Animal videos that are funny, distinctive, and entertaining always go popular on social media platforms because netizens love them. A video of a woman fasts skating on a country road while her horse and beloved dog race beside her is currently viral on the internet.

The video went popular after a user named buitengebieden uploaded it on his Twitter and Instagram accounts. “Happiness” was the caption he used for the video.

Watch the video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_real)

The video depicts a woman rollerblading on a route through the lush fields, accompanied by her dog and horse. While the horse follows her to keep up with her speed, the dog is seen rushing ahead of them. However, near the end of the video, the horse can be seen running beside her, picking up pace.

The viral video has garnered around 7.5 Million views on Twitter while on Instagram the video has managed to gain 13K views. Watching the video, users shared comments like, “This video of “happiness” is what I needed. Thank you for sharing it”, “I will never tire of this video”, “That is quite a crew”, “What a great illustration of the interaction between a horse, a dog, and a human” and more.

