  News
  Viral
  • Massive snake falling through the roof is the stuff of nightmares
Massive snake falling through the roof is the stuff of nightmares

Articles
  • Lance posted the video on Twitter.
  • The video begins with some rescuers attempting to remove a snake from the top of a house.
  • A set for the sequel to Snakes in the Plane has been found.

There are numerous snake-related videos on the internet, and they all make one squirm. Without a doubt, snakes are fascinating animals, but the video we’re about to show you today will make you shudder with terror.

Lance posted the video on Twitter. The video begins with some rescuers attempting to remove a snake from the top of a house. It was originally published on TikTok. Only the snake’s tail is initially discernible. But as the movie continues, the roof suddenly collapses, exposing the snake’s enormous size.

The caption reads, “At that point you gotta burn the house.”

Look at this:

The video has received over 14 million views and several comments. The sight of the enormous reptile astounded everyone. The video, according to one sector of the internet, was nothing short of a nightmare, while another claimed that any home with this kind of intruder should be abandoned immediately.

A Twitter user declared, “I’m leaving the entire continent after that,” Another person remarked,  “If that’s my house I’m moving planet.”

A third person added, “Snakes in the House. A set for the sequel to Snakes in the Plane has been found. The Snakes Multiverse in the making.”

See more responses below:

