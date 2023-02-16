Advertisement
  News
  Viral
  Viral Video: Car drives straight up vertical cliff defying gravity
Articles
You must have seen many examples of good, remarkable driving on the road or in various car-related adventure sports. The drivers never fail to astound the crowd with their expertise in the equipment. While drivers are greatly valued, brilliant motor engineering and high-quality tires are sometimes overlooked. We are sharing this with you right now.

The chairman of RPG Enterprises, Harsh Goenka, tweeted the popular video with the comment “Why you must have the right tyres…it helps,” On a cliff that is virtually perpendicular to the earth, an automobile is seen driving uphill.

Take a look at the video:

This video serves as a sort of homage to the virtue of cooperation.

