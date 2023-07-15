Bearded Dragon Rescued from Edinburgh Bin

A bearded dragon was discovered and rescued after being found abandoned in a bin at student accommodation in Hillside Crescent, Edinburgh. The lizard was spotted by a staff member on July 6th. The Scottish SPCA, who took charge of the reptile, suspect that it belonged to one of the international students who recently moved out.

Although the bearded dragon had been dumped in the communal bin, it was in good condition, suggesting that it had been well cared for until that point. Estimated to be around six months old, the reptile is now receiving proper care and attention from the animal welfare charity.

Abandoning a pet is a serious concern, and the Scottish SPCA is urging pet owners to take responsibility for their animals, ensuring they are properly rehomed if they are unable to care for them. The charity emphasizes that there are always better options available, such as contacting rescue organizations or animal welfare groups for assistance.

The rescued bearded dragon serves as a reminder of the importance of responsible pet ownership and the need to provide animals with proper care and shelter. The Scottish SPCA continues to work towards ensuring the well-being of all animals and finding them loving homes.

Sarah Auldsmith, senior animal rescue officer, said: “Thankfully, the reptile was unharmed and they have now been taken to one of our animal rescue and rehoming centres to receive the care they need.

Advertisement

“We appreciate people’s circumstances can change but this is not the right way to deal with an animal you can no longer care for.”

Also Read Watch: Bearded dragon fly-catching skills will amaze you A video of a man using a bearded dragon to catch flies...