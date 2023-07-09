Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Celeb Secrets: Four Questions That Reveal Their True Character

Celeb Secrets: Four Questions That Reveal Their True Character

Articles
Advertisement
Celeb Secrets: Four Questions That Reveal Their True Character
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Celebrities embrace the latest personality testing trend: a concise quiz with four questions.
  • Jamie Laing from Made In Chelsea shares the quiz on his TikTok page, sparking widespread interest.
  • Participants describe their favorite animal, food, color, and type of water with two adjectives each.
Advertisement

Celebrities are jumping on board with the latest trend in personality testing: a quick and intriguing quiz that delves into your true self with just four questions.

Known for their captivating nature, these tests have become a source of fascination as individuals eagerly discover their innermost traits.

Even reality TV star Jamie Laing, from Made In Chelsea, recently shared the quiz on his popular TikTok page (@jamielaing), sparking widespread interest and participation.

By examining individuals’ preferences and the underlying reasons behind them, this concise test promises to unveil hidden aspects of one’s personality in a remarkably brief time.

Advertisement
 He said: “For each answer you give, you have to give two adjectives as to why you’ve given that answer.”

He said: “The first question is, what is your favorite animal?” And of course, then you have to give two adjectives as to why your favorite animal is that – so for example, a lion because it’s brave and cunning. And it turns out, this is “how you describe yourself.”

Advertisement

Also Read

The second question is: “What is your favorite food?” Then you need to think of two adjectives about why you like that food so much. Then Jamie shared: “That is how you describe your partner.”

The third question is: “What’s your favorite color?”, followed by two adjectives. This is “how people describe you”, according to the personality test.

The fourth and final question in the test is: “What’s your favorite type of water?” Jamie then gave the example of “river, sea, swimming pool” to help you decipher what the otherwise confusing question means. He then revealed: “That is your s*x life.”

Advertisement

After engaging in the enjoyable personality test, individuals flooded the comment section with their thoughts and reactions.

The test garnered significant attention and sparked lively discussions as people eagerly shared their experiences and opinions.

Advertisement
Advertisement

One joked: “Not me saying ‘sparkling’ to the water question.”

“For the food, I said hot and spicy help”, another commented.

“I don’t have a favourite animal so I’m nothing”, someone hilariously wrote.

Also Read

Personality Test: Know your dominant personality traits
Personality Test: Know your dominant personality traits

Birthdate Personality Test: Numerology, astrology, and other types of divination are frequently...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story