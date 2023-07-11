Advertisement
Kitten Rescued from Car's Engine Compartment in Georgia

Kitten Rescued from Car’s Engine Compartment in Georgia

Kitten Rescued from Car’s Engine Compartment in Georgia

Kitten Rescued from Car’s Engine Compartment in Georgia

A heartwarming rescue unfolded in Georgia as police, animal control officers, and mechanics joined forces to save a stranded kitten from a car’s engine compartment. The Newnan Police Department shared the incident on their Facebook page, recounting the remarkable rescue.

Animal Control Officer Cyndi Hoffman received a call regarding a cat trapped in the motor area of a car parked at a T.J. Maxx store in Newnan. Hoffman tirelessly worked for two hours to free the distressed feline, but her efforts proved challenging.

Recognizing the need for specialized assistance, the police reached out to Honda of Newnan for help. A team of skilled mechanics promptly came to the rescue. Working meticulously, they managed to extract the kitten from the tight space between the radiator and front bumper, behind a plastic cover.

In honour of the location where it was found, the kitten was affectionately named Maxxi. The fortunate feline was then taken to the Coweta Animal Shelter, where it will be cared for until it becomes available for adoption in the coming days.

This heartwarming story showcases the power of collaboration and compassion, as individuals from different fields came together to save a helpless kitten. It serves as a reminder of the importance of looking out for our furry friends and the remarkable outcomes that can be achieved through teamwork and dedication.

