New Blind Millipede Species Discovered in LA with 486 Legs

Meet the Los Angeles Thread Millipede, a recently discovered species paying homage to the bustling metropolis. Unearthed in a Southern California hiking area, this tiny arthropod thrives just inches below ground near busy freeways and urban establishments. Its pencil-lead thin body, jellyfish-like appearance, and helmet-shaped head with hornlike antennas make it look like a creature from a Hollywood monster film.

Scientists from the Virginia Polytechnic Institute, West Virginia University, and the University of California, Berkeley found this intriguing millipede and published their findings in the journal ZooKeys. Dubbed Illacme socal, the species boasts 486 legs and relies on its unique head antennas for navigation as it burrows through the earth.

The discovery highlights the vast unexplored world underground, as iNaturalist, a citizen naturalist app, played a pivotal role in finding the creature. With an estimated 10 million animal species still undiscovered, citizen science proves valuable in bridging the gap between nature and laboratories. Discovering and preserving these species is essential for ecological balance and safeguarding our environment amid growing threats such as climate change and invasive species.

