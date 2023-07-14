Rare 121-Year-Old Cadbury Chocolates Up for Auction

An exceptionally well-preserved tin of Cadbury chocolates, untouched for 121 years, is set to go under the hammer at Hanson’s Auctioneers. These chocolates were produced by Cadbury to commemorate the coronation of King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra in 1902. They were gifted to nine-year-old Mary Ann Blackmore, who chose to preserve them as a cherished memento rather than consume them.

Passed down through generations, the tin eventually reached Mary Ann’s granddaughter, Jean Thompson, who has now entrusted it to Hanson’s Auctioneers in Derby. The vanilla chocolates, a rarity in a time when chocolate was a luxury for children, will be offered for auction with an estimated value of £100 to £150.

Take a look at the photos below:

According to Morven Fairlie, a representative from Hanson’s Auctioneers, the final price may exceed expectations, as collectors of royal memorabilia and historical artefacts often display a keen interest in such items. However, due to the chocolates’ expiration date being long past, Mrs Fairlie assured that they are not fit for consumption.

While opening the tin releases a nostalgic aroma of chocolate, caution is advised against indulging in these century-old delicacies. Instead, their true value lies in the historical significance and the opportunity they present for collectors to own a piece of royal memorabilia from a bygone era.

