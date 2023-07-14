Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rare 121-Year-Old Cadbury Chocolates Up for Auction

Rare 121-Year-Old Cadbury Chocolates Up for Auction

Articles
Advertisement
Rare 121-Year-Old Cadbury Chocolates Up for Auction

Rare 121-Year-Old Cadbury Chocolates Up for Auction

Advertisement

An exceptionally well-preserved tin of Cadbury chocolates, untouched for 121 years, is set to go under the hammer at Hanson’s Auctioneers. These chocolates were produced by Cadbury to commemorate the coronation of King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra in 1902. They were gifted to nine-year-old Mary Ann Blackmore, who chose to preserve them as a cherished memento rather than consume them.

Passed down through generations, the tin eventually reached Mary Ann’s granddaughter, Jean Thompson, who has now entrusted it to Hanson’s Auctioneers in Derby. The vanilla chocolates, a rarity in a time when chocolate was a luxury for children, will be offered for auction with an estimated value of £100 to £150.

Take a look at the photos below:

According to Morven Fairlie, a representative from Hanson’s Auctioneers, the final price may exceed expectations, as collectors of royal memorabilia and historical artefacts often display a keen interest in such items. However, due to the chocolates’ expiration date being long past, Mrs Fairlie assured that they are not fit for consumption.

Advertisement

While opening the tin releases a nostalgic aroma of chocolate, caution is advised against indulging in these century-old delicacies. Instead, their true value lies in the historical significance and the opportunity they present for collectors to own a piece of royal memorabilia from a bygone era.

Also Read

Seasonal lattes, hot chocolates contain up to 23 spoonfuls of sugar: Study
Seasonal lattes, hot chocolates contain up to 23 spoonfuls of sugar: Study

Seasonal lattes and hot chocolates being sold by some High Street coffee...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story