Tattooed Man Gives up Ink to Pay off Mortgage

Mathew Whelan, also known as King Of Ink Land King Body Art The Extreme Ink-ite, has decided to give up getting tattoos until he clears his mortgage. Whelan, who is often referred to as “Britain’s Most Tattooed Man,” has covered the majority of his body with colourful designs. However, he now plans to focus on paying off his £66,000 mortgage over the next four years. Whelan acknowledges that getting tattoos can be addictive, but he sees it as a lifestyle choice that he can pause whenever he wants. He hopes to be mortgage-free in four years by limiting his lifestyle and budgeting carefully.

Whelan has spent over 1,500 hours under the tattoo needle and even set a record in 2016 when 36 tattooists worked on him simultaneously. While he hasn’t kept track of the total cost, his bank manager would have preferred he invested the money rather than spend it on tattoos.

In addition to his mortgage resolution, Whelan has recently welcomed an English Bulldog named Mary into his life. Surprisingly, his first tattoo at the age of 16 was of a bulldog, which closely resembles his new furry friend. Whelan expresses his love for animals and believes they make better companions than people.

Despite his decision to take a break from tattoos, Whelan sees them as an integral part of his journey and plans to continue evolving his body art in the future, just not anytime soon.

Also Read Woman Sells Taxidermy Piglets as Real-Life Piggy Banks Making actual piggy banks out of baby pigs is one way one...