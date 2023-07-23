Woman Confesses Love for Tom Cruise, Actor Responds

American actor Tom Cruise‘s popularity knows no bounds, with fans making various efforts to meet him. Recently, a woman got the chance to meet her crush, Tom Cruise, at the premiere of ‘Mission Impossible 7’. She shared a video on Instagram, telling the actor that she, just like her mother, has a crush on him. Mr Cruise humorously replied, “I hope your dad’s ok with that.”

She wrote in the caption, “Had the sweetest moment with @tomcruise at his Mission Impossible 7 premiere on Monday. If you know me, you’ll know how much this means to me because I’ve loved him as an actor and his movies since high school. The undivided attention to listen to my story, him reaching out to squeeze my hand gently – he made me feel like I was the only person there.He also came back to me to check that I took the perfect photo of us, after he had already moved on to other fans. Can’t wait to see the movie.”

Take a look at the post below:

The video quickly went viral, garnering over 2.8 million views and 4.7 lakh likes in just two weeks. Tom Cruise’s witty response left the internet amused and charmed by the interaction between the actor and his adoring fan.

Check out the responses below:

“Bro is a generational crush,” said a user.

Another user commented, “Tom’s really been the villain for her dad.”

“You deserve a lot of credit for getting that story out coherently in front of an absolute legend,” remarked another user.

“I love how Tom took the time to listen, didn’t rush you and was classy as always. That is why he is a movie star,” commented a person.

A fifth user added, “How were you able to actually have a conversation with him? If I was in your shoes I’d have forgotten how to speak as soon as he came up to me.”

“My Man Stole Both The Generations,” added a user.

