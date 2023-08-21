Groom’s passport in tatters after dog’s big bite in Boston

  • Boston groom’s passport was chewed up by dog days before the wedding in Italy.
  • Couple scrambling to get a replacement passport.
  • The groom may have to stay home if a new passport can’t be obtained in time.

Donato Frattaroli, a resident of Boston, is encountering a significant issue just days ahead of his wedding in Italy.

His one-and-a-half-year-old Golden Retriever named Chickie has unintentionally created a serious dilemma by gnawing on his passport.

With the wedding date set for August 31, Frattaroli and his fiancé are now in a race against time to find a solution.

Following their visit to city hall to complete their marriage paperwork, the pair returned home only to uncover that their playful dog had chewed through several pages of Frattaroli’s passport.

To address the situation, the couple has reached out to local authorities for assistance in securing a replacement passport before their wedding day.

“I’m just a little stressed. Luckily, Congressman (Stephen) Lynch’s office and Sen. (Ed) Markey’s office have been super responsive. They’ve been in touch, at least with me and the State Department, to try to expedite things and get a new passport. Keep my fingers crossed and, hopefully, everything will work itself out,” Frattaroli told WCVB.

Even if Frattaroli is unable to acquire a new passport before his departure, he has taken steps to handle the situation.

He’s chosen to remain at home while his fiancé and the wedding attendees proceed to Italy.

In the scenario that he cannot manage to obtain a replacement passport in time for the wedding, he intends to reunite with the wedding group upon their arrival back in the United States.

