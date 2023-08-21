Groom’s passport in tatters after dog’s big bite in Boston

Advertisement Boston groom’s passport was chewed up by dog days before the wedding in Italy.

Couple scrambling to get a replacement passport.

The groom may have to stay home if a new passport can’t be obtained in time.

Donato Frattaroli, a resident of Boston, is encountering a significant issue just days ahead of his wedding in Italy.

His one-and-a-half-year-old Golden Retriever named Chickie has unintentionally created a serious dilemma by gnawing on his passport.

With the wedding date set for August 31, Frattaroli and his fiancé are now in a race against time to find a solution.

Following their visit to city hall to complete their marriage paperwork, the pair returned home only to uncover that their playful dog had chewed through several pages of Frattaroli’s passport.

To address the situation, the couple has reached out to local authorities for assistance in securing a replacement passport before their wedding day.