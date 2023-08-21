Advertisement
Kashaf Ali shows troll who's boss by washing dishes

Kashaf Ali shows troll who’s boss by washing dishes

Articles
Kashaf Ali shows troll who’s boss by washing dishes

Kashaf Ali shows troll who’s boss by washing dishes

  • Pakistani influencer Kashaf Ali was trolled on Instagram.
  • The troll told her to go wash the dishes.
  • Kashaf responded by washing dishes and posting a video of it online.

Pakistani influencer Kashaf Ali recently utilized her Instagram platform to engage in a Question and Answer session with her followers.

Within this session, she encountered a derogatory remark from a troll. The individual suggested, “You should go wash dishes.”

Rather than dismissing the comment or reacting angrily, Ali chose to take the higher road by documenting herself engaged in dishwashing activities in her kitchen.

Her handling of the situation has garnered admiration from numerous individuals in the online sphere.

One Twitter user, identified by the handle @JatinTweets_, posted a video of Ali washing dishes along with the caption “Adorable.” This content was subsequently shared on her Instagram story, and it has been circulated by users on various other platforms as well.

In response to the offensive comment, Ali immediately proceeded to the kitchen and commenced washing dishes.

As the task concluded, she directly addressed the troll, questioning the rationale behind using dishwashing as a derogatory insinuation directed at women.

Watch the video of this Pakistani influencer here:

Since its upload on August 17th, the video has garnered more than 340,000 views, and this count continues to rise.

Numerous individuals are utilizing the comments section beneath the video to express their opinions and viewpoints.

Here’s how people reacted to this video:

“Agree with her,” posted a Twitter user. Another added, “Beauty with brains.” “Savage. I like it,” expressed a third.

End of Article
