Lost 4-Foot Lizard ‘Porkchop’ Found in Minnesota After Days

A 4-foot Argentine tegu lizard named Porkchop has been reunited with its owner after a daring escape from an outdoor enclosure in Minnesota. The lizard’s owner, Cody Whitehead, was relieved to have his scaly friend back after days of worry. Porkchop had slipped away from its habitat on Friday, prompting concern from Whitehead, who had cared for the reptile for nine years.

The unexpected hero of this story is a community member who spotted Porkchop near Oakwood Cemetery and promptly alerted Whitehead. The lizard was returned safely to its home, much to the owner’s relief.

Whitehead expressed gratitude for the lizard’s return and revealed his plans to ensure Porkchop’s security in the future. Having utilized the outdoor enclosure for two years without incident, he acknowledged the need for a more secure habitat. The episode prompted him to reevaluate the enclosure’s design to prevent future escapes.

This tale highlights the strong bond between pet owners and their unique companions, and the lengths to which people will go to ensure their well-being.

Take a look at the video below:

