New optical illusion is baffling the internet! Can you solve it?

Get ready to have your mind blown by an astonishing optical illusion that’s leaving netizens baffled! Brace yourself for a mind-bending challenge that will test your vision, intellect, observational skills, and attention to detail.

Prepare to be perplexed by this viral image featuring two horses that have been making waves on social media. Your task? Determine which horse the head belongs to. But remember, optical illusions can play tricks on your mind, causing you to question your own smarts.

In this intriguing image, the horses are labeled as 1 and 2. Opinions are divided as some assert the head belongs to horse 1, while others argue it’s horse 2 that owns the head.

Are you up for the challenge? Can you decipher which horse possesses the head in this perplexing optical illusion snapshot? You’ve got a mere 7 seconds to crack this enigmatic puzzle!