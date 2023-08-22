Optical Illusion Tricks People Into Thinking Man Is Flying

- A photo of a man seemingly floating in mid-air goes viral on social media.
- People are puzzled by the image and are trying to figure out how it was created.
- Some believe the man is standing on a balance beam or bar that is hidden by the bushes.
A viral sensation is sweeping across social media, thanks to an intriguing image that demands a second look.
The picture captures a man appearing to defy gravity as if he’s ‘floating’ in mid-air.
Shared by a Reddit user during their morning walk, the photo depicts a serene garden scene with the sunrise in the backdrop.
The man’s presence in the image, however, raises puzzling questions and invites viewers to ponder the optical illusion.
Take a look at the picture shared by the Redditor here:
Wife took this on morning walk today. I can’t figure it out.by u/pawnografik in confusing_perspectiveAdvertisement
Merely a few hours have passed since the upload of this post. Within this short span, it has garnered more than 4,000 upvotes.
The engagement doesn’t stop there – numerous comments have poured in, with users eagerly attempting to decipher the enigma surrounding the man’s activities captured in the image.
Here’s what people are saying about this image here:
An individual joked, “Just a normal guy, in his boxer briefs, floating through the air toward a big camera mounted on a telephone pole. What’s the problem?”
A second posted, “I think he’s on a balance beam/bar that’s hidden by the bushes. The block-like stair things are the posts for two beams/bars at different heights at a 45° angle to each other. I have several parks in my town that have equipment set up like that. I have no idea what’s going on with the horns though.”
A third commented, “Looks like he’s standing on a wall behind the bushes.”
“I think he’s balancing on a slackline. His right leg is bent backward for balance, and he is tilting slightly left. He is looking down. The horn mask is not a mask or even near him but something in the background, and the huge camera is a light on a light pole,” added a fourth.
