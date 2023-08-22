Optical Illusion Tricks People Into Thinking Man Is Flying

A photo of a man seemingly floating in mid-air goes viral on social media.

People are puzzled by the image and are trying to figure out how it was created.

Some believe the man is standing on a balance beam or bar that is hidden by the bushes.

Advertisement

A viral sensation is sweeping across social media, thanks to an intriguing image that demands a second look.

The picture captures a man appearing to defy gravity as if he’s ‘floating’ in mid-air.

Shared by a Reddit user during their morning walk, the photo depicts a serene garden scene with the sunrise in the backdrop.

The man’s presence in the image, however, raises puzzling questions and invites viewers to ponder the optical illusion.