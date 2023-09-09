Advertisement
Former dumpyard transformed into lush green park

  • A former landfill transformed into a public park in Churu, India.
  • The park was created by the Forest Department in 3 months.
  • The video of the park has gone viral on social media.
A viral post showcasing the astonishing transformation of a former landfill into a public park has left people amazed.

Posted by an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer on the social media platform X, the video depicts the stunning park, featuring a charming fountain.

IFS officer who goes by @Savi_IFS shared the video along with an informative caption. “A former dumpyard converted to this public park on Municipality land by #ForestDept #Churu in 3 months. #Motivation – Kids like mine have a place to go, staff learned new skills, the department got recognition, and a public asset was created,” she wrote.

The video, filmed during the nighttime, begins by revealing the brightly illuminated park entrance. As it progresses, it showcases various installations within the area.

The video culminates with a captivating view of a charming fountain.

Take a look at this video shared by the IFS officer:

Uploaded on September 7, the video has garnered nearly 32,000 views and continues to accumulate more. Furthermore, the post has received over 170 likes.

People have shared diverse comments as they reacted to the video.

“Great face change ma’am,” posted an X user. “Looks good. That’s how a change is made,” added another. “Commendable initiative,” joined a third. “So nice and satisfying,” shared a fourth. “Excellent, kudos to you and your team,” wrote a fifth. Many reacted to the video using thumbs up or clapping emoticons.

