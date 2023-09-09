Former dumpyard transformed into lush green park

Tiny Lion Cub’s Mighty Roar Will Make You Smile
A viral post showcasing the astonishing transformation of a former landfill into a public park has left people amazed.
Posted by an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer on the social media platform X, the video depicts the stunning park, featuring a charming fountain.
IFS officer who goes by @Savi_IFS shared the video along with an informative caption. “A former dumpyard converted to this public park on Municipality land by #ForestDept #Churu in 3 months. #Motivation – Kids like mine have a place to go, staff learned new skills, the department got recognition, and a public asset was created,” she wrote.
The video, filmed during the nighttime, begins by revealing the brightly illuminated park entrance. As it progresses, it showcases various installations within the area.
The video culminates with a captivating view of a charming fountain.
