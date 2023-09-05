UK Man Sam Hayward Finds Live Mouse in Chinese Soup

UK man claims to find mouse in Chinese takeaway soup.

The restaurant denies responsibility and refuses a refund.

The customer had been a regular customer for over 20 years.

Sam Hayward, a resident of the UK, was shocked when he claimed to have found a mouse in his Chinese takeaway soup.

According to The Independent, the Kent man had just started to savor his meal, which his girlfriend had brought home when he spotted something out of the ordinary in his mushroom noodle soup.

Initially, he thought the object was an unusually large mushroom, but upon closer examination, he discovered it was a moving creature with a noticeable tail.

Taken aback by the sight, Hayward started recording the rodent and promptly reached out to the restaurant from which his girlfriend had ordered the food.

He recounted, “I started eating and got about three-quarters to halfway through it and then thought, ‘That’s a big mushroom, isn’t it?’ It was twitching… I’m no animal expert, but it couldn’t have been alive. The tail was the first thing I saw and it just freaked me out.”

Nonetheless, the restaurant disavowed any accountability for the incident and declined to issue a refund. Because Hayward's girlfriend, Emily, had paid in cash and hadn't kept a receipt, they couldn't furnish evidence of their purchase. Hayward, who had been a devoted patron of the restaurant for more than twenty years, conveyed his disillusionment with their reaction. He remarked, "I simply wished for them to apologize – it's a matter of principle."

