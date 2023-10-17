5,000-Year-Old Egyptian Queen’s Wine Found

5,000-year-old wine found in Queen Meret-Neith’s tomb by Vienna archaeologists.

Insights into Roman women’s beauty practices and Egypt’s first female pharaoh.

Highlights historical importance of the discovery.

Advertisement

Lead by University of Vienna archaeologist Christiana Köhler, a group of German and Austrian scholars examined the tomb of Queen Meret-Neith, the first female pharaoh of Egypt. They found sealed jars containing 5,000-year-old wine during the dig. With this finding, the mystery surrounding Queen Meret-Neith has gained further clarity.

A significant amount of burial goods, including hundreds of large wine jars, were discovered, according to the University of Vienna. A few of them were in fairly good condition and were still sealed in their original form.

They had five thousand year old wine remains. The fact that inscriptions confirm Queen Meret-Neith’s authority over significant government agencies, such as the treasury, adds credence to her unique historical significance.

More concerning Meret-Neith, the queen:

The first woman to have a massive tomb of her own at Egypt’s first royal cemetery, Abydos, was Queen Meret-Neith. According to a news release from the University of Vienna, Meret-Neith was perhaps the most powerful woman of her time, and modern researchers contend that she may have been the first female pharaoh before Queen Hatshepsut of the 18th dynasty.

Cosmetics from 2,000 years ago were previously discovered by archaeologists researching in the ancient city of Aizanoi in western Turkey. Archaeologists think that the find they made included a jewelry and cosmetics store with items like makeup and perfume.

Advertisement

The researchers reportedly discovered the remnants of a Roman department store selling cosmetics and makeup. This finding has revealed new details about Roman women’s beautification practices. The discovery uncovered by the archaeologists is thought to be a store selling jewelry and cosmetics like makeup and perfume. A few beads from necklaces and hairpins were also discovered. Perfume bottles and oyster shells, repurposed as containers, littered the store.

Also Read Egyptian researchers find a tunnel that lead Cleopatra VII’s tomb Egyptian researchers have uncovered a massive underground tunnel near the city of...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.