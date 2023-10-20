Dad Hosts Baraat for Daughter’s Separation, Internet Applauds

Indian dad hosts a post-divorce baraat for daughter, defying tradition.

Expresses support and calls for her respectful treatment.

Online community applauds his unconventional gesture.

There is typically a lot of fanfare and celebration surrounding weddings. People frequently start dancing during the baraat, or bridal procession, since they are so happy and excited about the nuptials.

But when a relationship ends and no longer benefits either party, it can be depressing. In India in particular, divorce is not socially acceptable. A father has now defied the cliché by throwing his daughter a baraat on her way home following their divorce. The father expressed his support for his daughter and said that she should be treated with respect and dignity when her family mistreats her.

The father has received praise online for his unwavering support of his daughter in the video that is doing the rounds on the internet and features the odd baraat.

The Facebook post read, “When your daughter’s marriage is done with great pomp and show and if the spouse and family turns out to be wrong or does wrong things then you should bring your daughter back to your home with respect and honor because daughters are very precious.”

Take a look at the post below:

Advertisement

The woman’s family is seen popping crackers and celebrating with her in the video that her father, Prem Gupta, posted on Facebook. They can be seen clapping hands, and one of the women appears to be hugging the mother. Like a baraat, they stroll arrogantly down the street.

Check out the responses below:

A user commented, “Very great. Everyone should follow the same.” Another user wrote, “Loved the fatherly spirit, awesome.” A third user commented, “Good decision.”

Also Read “We Shut Down Broadway”: Baraatis Dance to Songs in New York Indian weddings are large and lavish affairs. The thumping sounds of dhol...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channelto watch news from Pakistan and around the world.