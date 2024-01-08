Suchetha Satish Sets Guinness World Record by singing in 140 languages

Kerala singer Suchetha Satish sets a Guinness World Record.

A talented young singer from Kerala, Suchetha Satish, recently set a Guinness World Record by singing in 140 languages at the Indian Consulate Auditorium in Dubai on November 24, 2023. She aimed to raise awareness about climate change during her performance. The number 140 symbolized the countries present at the Dubai summit.

Suchetha sang in 29 Indian and 91 international languages, including a Sanskrit song, an attempt at 12 oms, and concluded with a Hindi song written by her mother and composed by Bollywood’s Monty Sharma.

The news from All India Radio was posted on Instagram, “#SuchethaSatish from Kerala etched her name in music history by setting a new world record for singing in most languages during a single concert. #GuinnessBookofWorldRecords officially attested to this feat earlier this week. The remarkable achievement took place at Indian Consulate Auditorium in Dubai, UAE,”

She expressed her gratitude for the once in a lifetime chance and wrote, “Happy to share the news that by God’s grace, I have set a new Guinness World Record by singing in 140 languages in 9 hours, on Nov 24th 2023, during my concert by climate. Thank you all for your wishes and support.”

The 18-year-old musical talent tried to achieve this before during ‘Music Beyond Borders’ in Dubai on August 19. At that time, she surpassed the record set by another Indian who sang in 76 languages back in 2008.

