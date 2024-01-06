Advertisement
Edition: English
Who is Jessica Mazur? Husband, Kids & Career

Articles
  • Jessica Mazur was married to the Hollywood actor Christian Oliver.
  • Christian Oliver, 48, and his two daughters, Madita and Annik, died in a plane crash.
  • The pilot, Robert Sachs, and the passengers were killed in the crash.
Jessica Mazur, who is 48 years old and was born in 1975, was married to the Hollywood actor Christian Oliver. Unfortunately, he recently passed away in a plane crash with their two daughters. The tragic incident occurred while they were flying from J.F. Mitchell Airport in Bequia to St. Lucia.

The small plane only had the actor, his daughters, and the pilot, Robert Sachs, who also lost their lives in the crash. The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force mentioned that the plane had issues shortly after takeoff, leading to a fatal descent into the ocean.

A cellphone video captured the heartbreaking moment when the plane suddenly dropped from the sky and crashed into the ocean. This is an extremely difficult time for Jessica as she copes with the devastating loss of her children.

On January 4, 2023, something very sad happened to actor Christian Oliver and his two daughters, Madita and Annik, while they were on vacation in the Caribbean. They lost their lives in a plane crash near Bequia, as confirmed by the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

The small plane was flying from J.F. Mitchell Airport in Paget Farm to St. Lucia but had problems soon after taking off and crashed into the ocean. Local fishermen and divers hurried to help when they heard about the crash.

The SVG Coast Guard quickly joined the rescue efforts and saved the pilot, Robert Sachs, who owned the plane, and the passengers from the aircraft and the nearby waters.

