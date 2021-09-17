In Egypt, Hot, humid weather last into the following week

The Egyptian Meteorological Authority (EMA) forecast that hot, humid weather will prevail during the country from Friday till Sunday.

According to meteorologists, temperatures in Cairo and the Delta will soar in the low 30s throughout the day with humidity fluctuating between 40 and 50 percent. The weather will be warmer in Upper Egypt and South Sinai and cooler along the North coast.

Haze is forecast in the morning on roads leading to and from Cairo, the Delta, and the North Coast.

After Sunday, temperatures will surge over again.