Karachi experienced heavy rains this afternoon: Video viral

Heavy rainfall in Karachi.

Karachi experienced mild to heavy rain for the second day.

The meteorological department had predicted more downpours today.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, several areas of Karachi experienced mild to heavy rain for the second day in a row.

Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Karachi this afternoon along with wind and thunderstorms. The meteorological department had predicted more downpours today.

There was a risk of scattered rainfall in Karachi early in the day, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

According to the Met Department, a “well-marked low pressure over central India” had combined with the low-pressure system over Indian Gujarat, which was expected to bring rain to areas of Sindh.

Advertisement

In some locations in the Tharparkar, Umerkot, Badin, Sanghar, Khairpur, and Mirpurkhas districts, dust-thunderstorm/rain with isolated moderate to heavy falls were likely to persist till September 15 with sporadic intervals.

Watch the video below:

https://cdn.oldsite.bolnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/WhatsApp-Video-2022-09-13-at-5.41.45-PM.mp4 Also Read Advertisement