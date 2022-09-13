Karachi experienced heavy rains this afternoon: Video viral

Advertisement
- Heavy rainfall in Karachi.
- Karachi experienced mild to heavy rain for the second day.
- The meteorological department had predicted more downpours today.
Advertisement
On Tuesday, several areas of Karachi experienced mild to heavy rain for the second day in a row.
Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Karachi this afternoon along with wind and thunderstorms. The meteorological department had predicted more downpours today.
There was a risk of scattered rainfall in Karachi early in the day, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).
According to the Met Department, a “well-marked low pressure over central India” had combined with the low-pressure system over Indian Gujarat, which was expected to bring rain to areas of Sindh.
Advertisement
In some locations in the Tharparkar, Umerkot, Badin, Sanghar, Khairpur, and Mirpurkhas districts, dust-thunderstorm/rain with isolated moderate to heavy falls were likely to persist till September 15 with sporadic intervals.
Watch the video below:
Also Read
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On
Catch all the Pakistan News, Weather News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.