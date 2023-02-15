Dense fog blankets different areas of Karachi

Fog blanketed many areas of Karachi early morning

Current temperature of the city is 16 degrees Celsius

Weather department predicted heat wave for coming days

Advertisement

KARACHI: Early morning fog blanketed the metropolitan city and the visibility dropped to zero causing trouble for the commuters in the city.

According to the Meteorological Department, light fog has covered various places in the city early morning while the current temperature of the city is being recorded at 16 degrees Celsius.

On the other hand, the Meteorological Department has indicated the possibility of an increase in temperature across Sindh today, including Karachi.

The Department of Meteorology has said that there will be a severe heat wave in different areas of Sindh, Tharparkar, Badin, Thatta, Umarkot, and Mirpur Khas from February 16 to 19, while the temperature is likely to go up to 35 to 37 degrees Celsius in these areas including Karachi during this time. The temperature can be recorded as high as 35 to 37 degrees Celsius.

Notably, the temperature of Karachi during the ongoing month usually remains 26-28 degrees Celsius, however, climate change has been the cause behind the extreme weather conditions in Pakistan.

Advertisement

Also Read Al-Khidmat Karachi donates Rs20 million for quake-hit Turkiye Teams of Al-Khidmat are present in Syria and Turkiye Hafiz Naeem said...