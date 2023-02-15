Advertisement
  • News
  • Weather
  • Dense fog blankets different areas of Karachi
Early morning fog in Karachi

  • Fog blanketed many areas of Karachi early morning
  • Current temperature of the city is 16 degrees Celsius
  • Weather department predicted heat wave for coming days
KARACHI: Early morning fog blanketed the metropolitan city and the visibility dropped to zero causing trouble for the commuters in the city.

According to the Meteorological Department, light fog has covered various places in the city early morning while the current temperature of the city is being recorded at 16 degrees Celsius.

On the other hand, the Meteorological Department has indicated the possibility of an increase in temperature across Sindh today, including Karachi.

The Department of Meteorology has said that there will be a severe heat wave in different areas of Sindh, Tharparkar, Badin, Thatta, Umarkot, and Mirpur Khas from February 16 to 19, while the temperature is likely to go up to 35 to 37 degrees Celsius in these areas including Karachi during this time. The temperature can be recorded as high as 35 to 37 degrees Celsius.

Notably, the temperature of Karachi during the ongoing month usually remains 26-28 degrees Celsius, however, climate change has been the cause behind the extreme weather conditions in Pakistan.

Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Weather News, Breaking News Event


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
