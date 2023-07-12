Melbourne Weather Update: Cloudy with Cool Temperatures

Melbourne weather, Cloudy with temperatures ranging from 16°C to 10°C.

Moderate wind speed of 24 km/h and humidity at 54%.

No precipitation expected, with low UV index.

Advertisement

Melbourne is experiencing cloudy conditions on Thursday, July 13. The temperature range for the day is expected to be between 16°C (61°F) as the maximum and 10°C (50°F) as the minimum.

The sky will be covered with clouds throughout the day, providing limited visibility of the sun. The “feels like” temperature will be around 16°C (61°F), indicating a cool and mild atmosphere. The wind is blowing at a speed of 24 km/h in an upward direction.

The humidity level is at 54%, suggesting a moderate amount of moisture in the air. The chance of precipitation is currently at 0%, meaning there is no expectation of rainfall during this time.

The UV index is low, measured at 0 out of 11, which indicates a minimal risk of sunburn. Therefore, sun protection measures may not be necessary during the day.

The sun is expected to rise at 07:33 AM and set at 05:18 PM, providing limited daylight hours.

Residents and visitors in Melbourne should be prepared for cloudy conditions and cool temperatures throughout the day. It is advisable to dress appropriately and consider carrying a light jacket or sweater for comfort. Enjoy the day while exploring the city’s attractions, but be aware of the cool weather conditions and plan activities accordingly.

Advertisement

Also Read Toronto Weather Update: Mostly Cloudy with Mild Temperatures Toronto weather, Mostly cloudy with a temperature of 25°C (77°F). High of...