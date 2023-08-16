Weather update Karachi – Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

KARACHI – Hot and humid weather with dust raising winds is expected in most districts of the southeastern region including the provincial capital Karachi.

As the city with a population exceeding 20 million grapples with harsh weather conditions, the Met Office has forecasted a possibility of light rain with some drizzle along the coastal areas.

The lowest temperature observed was 29 degrees Celsius, while the mercury might climb up to 33 degrees Celsius at its peak. The wind, coming from the southwest, is predicted to blow at a speed of 24 kilometers per hour.

Air quality in Karachi deteriorated on Wednesday, reaching a score of 103. This decline could immediately impact those who are more sensitive to such conditions. Prolonged exposure might lead to breathing difficulties and irritation in the throat.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that moist air currents originating from the Arabian Sea are making their way into the upper regions of the country. Additionally, there is a westerly wave affecting the northern parts of the country.

The PMD also indicated that the plains of the country will experience hot and humid weather. However, there’s a chance of isolated rain, accompanied by wind and possibly thunderstorms, in certain areas such as northeast Punjab, the Potohar region, Gilgit Baltistan, and Kashmir.