Weather Update Karachi – Remain cloudy during the next 24 hours

KARACHI – Weather in country’s largest city will remain cloudy during the next 24 hours, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Friday.

The weather experts have mentioned that there’s a slight possibility of light rain in the coastal areas. The air in the city will feel a bit humid, around 75%, and there will be winds coming from the southwest at a speed of 29 kmph.

On Friday, the temperature went up to 28°C around noon, but it’s expected to drop as we move into the evening and night.

The air quality in Karachi was measured at 78 today. According to AccuWeather, the air quality in the city is quite polluted, which could be a problem for people who are sensitive to such conditions. If you’re experiencing things like difficulty breathing or a scratchy throat, it’s a good idea to limit your time outside.

The weather office has predicted that many areas of Pakistan will experience more monsoon rains until August 27, with some breaks in between. They’re saying that in the next few days, places like Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, and Lahore might get moderate to heavy rains. This could lead to flooding in parts of these cities, especially in low-lying areas. There’s also a possibility of landslides in areas like Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, and the hilly parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during this wet period.

