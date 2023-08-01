Will Karachi witness heavy rain today?

Karachi Weather Update – The Met Office has predicted light rain/drizzle with gusty winds in southern port city of Karachi in next three days.

The forecast predicts continued cloudiness and high humidity in the city throughout the upcoming days.

Maximum temperature in the port city is likely to remain in the range between 31-33 degrees centigrade, it said.

The Met Office has notified that the monsoon currents originating from the Arabian Sea are expected to advance towards the northern regions of the country. Additionally, a westerly wave is likely to approach these areas on the 3rd of August.

Under the influence of these systems rain/wind-thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) is expected in Kashmir, (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Gilgit Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi and Nowshera from August 2 to August 7 with occasional gaps.

Rain and wind-thundershowers are anticipated in several regions of Pakistan from the evening of August 4th to August 7th, including Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Karak, Waziristan, Kasur, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, and Bhakkar. There may be occasional breaks in between the showers during this period.

