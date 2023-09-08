Smog threat looms over Lahore

Smog has alerted the residents of Lahore of its entry anytime soon.

The clouds of pollution have already started hovering over Lahore, making the city rank at 174 on the Air Quality Index (AQI).

While Kuwait tops the list with 180 points on AQI.

The third position on the list of the most populated cities was secured by China’s capital city Beijing.

According to experts, any number above 100 on AQI is harmful to people’s health.

Advertisement

Environmentalists say that the smog usually starts in the middle of October, but this time the smog entry is quite early and also alarming for the residents.