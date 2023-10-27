Lahore’s air quality declared unhealthy with 168 AQI ranking

According to recent data, Lahore is one of the world’s most polluted cities, with air quality indices (AQI) reaching alarming levels.

On this particular day, the air quality index (AQI) in Canal View Lahore was recorded at 177.

In another corner of Lahore, specifically at the Punjab University Lahore College of Earth and Environmental Sciences, the AQI was measured at 159.

Moving beyond Lahore’s borders, the AQI in Shale Valley Range Road Rawalpindi was noted at 136.

In Sheikhupura, on the Lahore Faisalabad Bypass Road at Shaheen Wells Phase II, the AQI was recorded as 133.

This showed that the concern for air quality extended beyond the major cities to encompass suburban areas and the various regions surrounding Lahore.

The release of these air quality index numbers served as a crucial reminder of the ongoing efforts to monitor and improve environmental conditions.

The rising AQI levels in Lahore should concern both civilians and government officials, as it emphasizes the critical need for initiatives to combat air pollution and protect the health of the people of Lahore.