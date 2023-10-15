Light rain expected in parts of Sindh on Oct 16, 17

An upcoming weather system is expected to bring the possibility of light to moderate rain along with thunderstorms to the upper and central districts of Sindh on October 16 and 17.

The prevailing westerly winds in Pakistan are set to enter the Sindh region by tonight, bringing a change in the weather.

These areas include Sukkur, Jacobabad, Dadu, Larkana, Qamber Shahdadkot, Jamshoro, Shaheed Benazirabad, Khairpur, Ghotki, Kashmore, Sanghar, and Mirpur Khas.

There’s also a chance of light rain in Hyderabad, Thatta, Sajawal, Badin, Umarkot, and Tharparkar, including Karachi, on October 17.

However, for today, Karachi is expected to remain hot and humid, with a minimum temperature of 27.5 degrees.

The maximum temperature is forecasted to reach 34 degrees, and due to high humidity levels, it might feel like it’s as warm as 38 degrees.

The prevailing winds in the city will be from the west and southwest directions.

In many parts of Sindh, including Sukkur, Rohri, Khairpur, Dadu, and Shaheed Benazirabad, temperatures are likely to range between 37 and 40 degrees.

In Hyderabad, Jacobabad, and Larkana, temperatures are expected to be in the range of 35 to 37 degrees.

Meanwhile, Thatta, Badin, Mirpur Khas, and Mithi are likely to experience temperatures between 35 and 37 degrees as well.