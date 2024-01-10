Weather update today Islamabad, Pakistan

In Karachi, Pakistan, the current temperature is 12°C with clear skies, providing a RealFeel temperature of 9°C. The wind is blowing from the NNW direction at 9 km/h with occasional gusts reaching 19 km/h.
The humidity level stands at 45%, while indoor humidity is slightly lower at 41%, indicating a slightly dry environment. The dew point is at 1°C, and the atmospheric pressure is decreasing at 1017 mb.
Looking into the night, the temperature is expected to drop to 4°C with a RealFeel of 6°C.
The clear weather continues, and the wind persists from the NNW at 9 km/h, with gusts reaching 17 km/h. There is no precipitation expected, and the cloud cover remains at 0%.
In the evening, the sunset is at 5:17 PM, marking the end of a 10-hour and 4-minute day. The night will last for 9 hours and 37 minutes, with a sunrise at 6:14 AM the following day and a sunset at 3:51 PM.
Overall, Karachi is experiencing a cool evening with clear skies and a gentle breeze, making for a relatively mild night with no precipitation in the forecast.
Read More News On
Catch all the Weather News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.