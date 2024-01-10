Weather update today Islamabad, Pakistan

In Karachi, Pakistan, the current temperature is 12°C with clear skies, providing a RealFeel temperature of 9°C. The wind is blowing from the NNW direction at 9 km/h with occasional gusts reaching 19 km/h.

The humidity level stands at 45%, while indoor humidity is slightly lower at 41%, indicating a slightly dry environment. The dew point is at 1°C, and the atmospheric pressure is decreasing at 1017 mb.

Looking into the night, the temperature is expected to drop to 4°C with a RealFeel of 6°C.

The clear weather continues, and the wind persists from the NNW at 9 km/h, with gusts reaching 17 km/h. There is no precipitation expected, and the cloud cover remains at 0%.

In the evening, the sunset is at 5:17 PM, marking the end of a 10-hour and 4-minute day. The night will last for 9 hours and 37 minutes, with a sunrise at 6:14 AM the following day and a sunset at 3:51 PM.

Overall, Karachi is experiencing a cool evening with clear skies and a gentle breeze, making for a relatively mild night with no precipitation in the forecast.