114 camels worth up to $131m entered in Crown Prince Camel Festival finale

A total of 114 racing camels, with an estimated combined value of SR270 million to SR492 million ($72 million to $131 million), took part in the four final rounds of the Crown Prince Camel Festival in Taif, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

A total of 114 racing camels, with an estimated combined value of SR270 million to SR492 million ($72 million to $131 million), took part in the four final rounds of the Crown Prince Camel Festival in Taif, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The closing program featured four championship races, with 35 camels competing in the first round, 13 in the second, 46 in the third and 20 in the fourth.

The festival was organized by the Saudi Camel Federation under the patronage of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. It offered SR50 million in prize money and attracted leading camel owners and competitors from Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries.

The festival’s top trophies, Al-Saif (Sword) and Al-Bunduq (Rifle), are awarded in the Hiyl (female camel) and Zumoul (male camel) championship races. Winning either title can significantly increase a camel’s prestige, breeding value and market price.

Camel owner and racing expert Abdullah Al-Sharif said a camel competing in the Hiyl category is typically valued between SR3 million and SR6 million.

Camels in the Zumoul category are generally valued between SR1.5 million and SR2 million.

Some elite racing camels can be worth SR7 million to SR8 million, depending on their racing record, results and bloodline.

Al-Sharif said qualifying for the final championship rounds can also significantly increase a camel’s value. Previous achievements, breeding potential, lineage, prize money and the level of competition are among the factors that influence market prices.

Saudi Camel Sports spokesperson Murdhi Al-Khamaali said the festival has helped promote authentic Arab culture around the world by bringing together traditions from Saudi Arabia, the Gulf and the wider Arab world.

He said the event has grown from a sporting competition into an economic, social and cultural movement. It has also helped revive Taif’s historical and cultural heritage.

Al-Khamaali said the festival’s association with the crown prince has turned it into an important cultural and economic destination for camel owners from across Saudi Arabia and the Gulf.

He added that the festival’s rapid growth reflects its growing role in preserving heritage and supporting economic activity. Since its launch in 2018, the event has attracted more than 100,000 camels and earned several Guinness World Records titles.

The seventh edition in 2025 marked another major milestone, with participation exceeding 100,000 camels. This followed nearly 99,000 camels taking part in earlier editions.

In 2024, Guinness World Records recognized the festival for hosting the world’s largest camel race, which featured 21,637 camels. Held during the Kingdom’s “Year of the Camel,” the event highlighted the animal’s lasting cultural importance across the Arabian Peninsula.

The festival has also received several other major honors, including four Guinness World Records titles and the Makkah Economic Excellence Award in 2023 for its role in preserving culture, supporting economic development and promoting Saudi heritage.

In a separate update issued before the finale, festival results showed that Saudi-owned camels were leading the standings, with 131 wins in different heats during the eighth edition.

Saudi-owned camels recorded 47 wins in the Al-Haqayiq category, 21 in Al-Laqaya, 15 in Al-Jadha’a and nine in Al-Thnaya, giving them a combined 92 victories. They also secured 35 wins in the Intaj Al-Saudiyya races and four in the Sibaq Al-Hajjanah category, bringing their overall tally to 131 wins.

Emirati-owned camels ranked second with 35 victories, followed by Qatar with 27. Kuwaiti and Omani owners recorded three wins each, while Bahrain registered one victory.