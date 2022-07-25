25 dead in Kentucky flooding, numerous missing

Many regions saw severe flooding that completely destroyed homes, forcing some locals to flee to their rooftops. The governor stated on Friday that work to reconstruct certain regions may take years as officials estimate that thousands have been impacted by the storms.
One of the hardest-hit areas in the area is Hazard, Kentucky, in Perry County, where rescue efforts were still going on Saturday, according to Mayor Donald “Happy” Mobelini.
According to Mobelini, he believes the actual number of fatalities will be much higher than the official death toll of 25, based on his conversations with officials in the counties of Perry, Breathitt, and Knott.
More than 20,000 residents of Hazard are solely dependent on deliveries of bottled water as a result of the water treatment plant in Hazard being completely down. Many people won’t be able to rebuild, the mayor added, even once the floodwaters have subsided.