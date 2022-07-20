Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • Death toll from Sudan ethnic clashes rises to 105: official
Death toll from Sudan ethnic clashes rises to 105: official

Death toll from Sudan ethnic clashes rises to 105: official

Articles
Advertisement
Death toll from Sudan ethnic clashes rises to 105: official

Death toll from Sudan ethnic clashes rises to 105: official

Advertisement
  • Fight broke out in Blue Nile state between Hausa and Berti.
  • More than 17,000 people fled their homes.
  • Tensions have escalated in other states.
Advertisement

Ethnic clashes in Sudan Blue Nile state in a deadly land dispute killed 105 people and wounded 291, the state’s health minister said, providing a new toll Wednesday.

Fighting broke out in the southern state on the borders with Ethiopia and South Sudan on July 11 between members of the Berti and Hausa ethnic groups.

“The situation is now calm,” state health minister Jamal Nasser told AFP by telephone from the state capital al-Damazin, some 460 kilometers (285 miles) south of Khartoum.

The deployment of the army had eased the fighting since Saturday, he said.

“The challenge now is in sheltering the displaced,” Nasser said.

The United Nations said Tuesday that more than 17,000 people have fled their homes from the fighting, with 14,000 “sheltering in three schools in al-Damazin.”

Advertisement

Between January and March this year, the UN said aid was provided to 563,000 people in Blue Nile.

Sudan, one of the world’s poorest countries and mired in an economic crisis that has deepened since an October coup led by army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has seen only rare interludes of civilian rule since independence.

In Sudan, deadly clashes regularly erupt over land, livestock and access to water and grazing, especially in areas still awash with weapons left over from decades of civil war.

Fighting in Blue Nile reportedly broke out after Bertis rejected a Hausa request to create a “civil authority to supervise access to land”, a prominent Hausa member said.

But a senior Berti leader said the group was responding to a “violation” of their land by the Hausas.

While fighting is reported to have stopped and relative calm returned to Blue Nile, tensions have escalated in other states, where the Hausa people have taken to the streets demanding “justice for the martyrs.”

Advertisement

Thousands protested Tuesday in Khartoum, North Kordofan, Kassala, Gedaref, and Port Sudan.

Also Read

Tear Gas Fired As Deadly Sudanese Tribal Clashes Prompt Khartoum Street Protests
Tear Gas Fired As Deadly Sudanese Tribal Clashes Prompt Khartoum Street Protests

Sudanese security forces fire tear gas at Hausa demonstrators in Khartoum. Dispute...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Zelensky says Ukraine
Zelensky says Ukraine "deserves" to begin EU accession negotiations in 2023
'We are again being threatened by German Leopard tanks:' Putin
'We are again being threatened by German Leopard tanks:' Putin
Pentagon suspected a Chinese spy balloon over the US
Pentagon suspected a Chinese spy balloon over the US
Joe Biden urges Black leaders to 'keep at' police reforms effort after death of Tyre Nichols
Joe Biden urges Black leaders to 'keep at' police reforms effort after death of Tyre Nichols
Chile wildfires burnt more than 750 hectares of forest, farmland
Chile wildfires burnt more than 750 hectares of forest, farmland
In new blow to Haiti, big textile mill to cut 3,500 jobs
In new blow to Haiti, big textile mill to cut 3,500 jobs
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story