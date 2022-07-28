Demonstrators swarm Baghdad’s parliament, cursing Iran

Security forces were inside, and they let demonstrators in easily.

The breach occurred during Iraq’s largest demonstration.

Demonstrators protested the selection of Mohammed al-Sudani.

Hundreds of Iraqis stormed parliament on Wednesday, chanting curses against Iran in protest of Iran-backed parties’ prime minister nomination.

Influential clerics inspired many demonstrators. Some walked on tables carrying Iraqi flags.

Many followers of a popular cleric penetrated Baghdad’s heavily protected Green Zone on Wednesday to protest Iran-backed parties’ choice for prime minister.

Riot police fired water cannons at protesters tearing down blast barricades. Many broke into the complex, which contains government buildings and embassies.

Demonstrators marched down the zone’s major thoroughfare and gathered outside parliament.

