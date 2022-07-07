Christopher Wray and Ken McCallum deliver joint address at MI5’s London HQ.

They warn business leaders that Beijing is determined to steal their technology.

It is the first time the heads of the FBI and MI5 have jointly addressed the public.

Advertisement

In an unusual joint presentation, the heads of the FBI and Britain’s domestic intelligence agency; raised new concerns about the Chinese government and warned business executives; that Beijing was intent to steal their technology for competitive advantage.

The FBI director, Christopher Wray, spoke alongside the MI5 director general, Ken McCallum; at an address at MI5’s London headquarters in an effort to demonstrate western unity. Wray reiterated long-standing worries about China’s cyber; and economic espionage activities as well as its attempts to quell dissent overseas.

The Chinese government, which Wray defined as both of our countries; as well as our friends in Europe and abroad; “consistently presents the most long-term danger; to our economic and national security,” he added.

The Chinese government, he warned the audience; was “bent on taking your technology; whatever it is that makes your company tick; and utilising it to undercut your firm and dominate your market.”

According to Ken McCallum, MI5 is currently conducting seven times as many investigations; into China as it did four years prior; and it plans to “increase as much again” to combat the pervasive inference efforts; that permeate “so many parts of our national life.”

Also Read FBI is looking into a former US general’s role in Qatar lobbying A retired four-star general suppressed "incriminating" documents and lied about his role...

Advertisement

According to McCallum, “this is the first time the leaders of the FBI and MI5; have shared a public platform.” We’re doing it to convey the strongest message possible; about a significant common challenge: China.

The Chinese government, according to McCallum; is “the biggest game-changing threat we face”; with its “covert pressure around the globe.”

Liu Pengyu, a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington; denied the claims made by the western leaders; telling the Associated Press in an email that China “firmly opposes; and combats any sorts of cyber-attacks” and characterising the charges as unfounded.

According to the statement, “We will never assist, promote; or condone cyber-attacks.”

Also Read ‘FBI’ finale is cancelled after the Texas school shooting The season finale of 'FBI' has been cancelled due to the deadly...