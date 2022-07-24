Floods in war-torn Yemen killed 10 people

Heavy rain hit Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, causing flooding and a building to collapse.

A three-story building in Sanaa’s historic district fell, killing four children inside.

Six people died when their car was swept away by floodwaters near Sanaa.

Advertisement

On Sunday, heavy rain hit the war-torn capital of Yemen and the area around it, causing flooding and a building to collapse. Ten people, including four children, died as a result.

Officials say that six people died when their car was swept away by floodwaters in a district near Sanaa. Four of the people who died were children.

Every year, heavy rains in Yemen cause devastating flooding, and the latest torrents have been getting stronger over the past week.

Traffic is almost at a stop in the city, which is run by Huthi rebels who are fighting against the Saudi-backed government.

A doctor at Sanaa’s Republican Hospital told that a three-story building in the city’s historic district fell, killing four children inside.

Nashwan al-Samawi, the head of emergency operations in Dhamar governorate, told that floods swept away a car on a road south of Sanaa, killing the driver and five passengers.

Advertisement

Since 2014, hundreds of thousands of people have died because of fighting between the Huthis, who are backed by Iran, and government forces. Since April, there has been a peace agreement.

Also Read Yemen’s Abdullah al-Alimi, US ambassador discuss Houthi risks to peace Yemen's top diplomat has warned that the Houthi militia's continued mobilisation, regrouping,...