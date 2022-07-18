Idaho GOP opposes an amendment to its programme

Delegates at the Idaho GOP convention adopted new language that supports criminalizing abortion in all cases.

The amendment would have supported allowing a person to get an abortion to save their life.

Idaho is set to become one of the strictest states in the country on abortion after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Advertisement

The Republican Party of Idaho rejected an amendment that would have supported; enabling a person to receive an abortion in order to save their life; instead adopting wording to their platform on Saturday; that supports the criminalization of abortion in all circumstances.

Changes to the party platform that went beyond the current wording describing abortion; as murder from the moment of conception were passed by delegates at the state GOP convention in Twin Falls. In Idaho, the new language supports making all abortions illegal; the Idaho Capitol Sun reports.

The amendment was presented by Scott Herndon; who is running unopposed for a state Senate seat. He termed it a “statement of the right to life for preborn infants.”

Herndon argued that even in situations where a person’s life is in danger; doctors shouldn’t put the person’s needs before of those of the unborn child.

According to the Capital Sun, Herndon stated that “if we allow for the premeditated slaughter of another human being; we will never win this human rights issue, the greatest of our time.”

An amendment that promotes protecting miscarriages; from legal consequences was approved.

Advertisement

Also Read US: physicians must provide abortions if the mother’s life is in danger The guidance does not reflect new policy, but reminds providers of existing...

After the U.S. Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade and the almost 50-year-old constitutional right to abortion; Idaho is poised to become one of the harshest states in the nation on abortion.

A trigger law that was intended to take effect 30 days after the Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade; was approved by the state in 2020. Except in cases of rape, incest, or to save a person’s life; all abortions are prohibited by law.

Gov. Brad Little (R) of Idaho signed a new law in April that prohibits abortions beyond six weeks; and gives regular people the right to sue abortion clinics.

Also Read