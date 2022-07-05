Advertisement
date 2022-07-05
Iran closes three eateries in Qom because of uncovered women

  • Coffee shops in Iran’s holy city of Qom are closed because female customers were not wearing headscarves.
  • The owners of the cafes were summoned by police before legal action was taken.
  • Qom is revered by Shiites as the site where they believe the twelfth imam of Shiite Islam will return.
According to local media on Monday, Iranian authorities have shut down three coffee shops; in the capital city of Qom because female patrons were not covering their heads.

According to a statement from Iran’s ideological army, the Revolutionary Guards; which appeared in the daily Hamshari, “Three coffee shops were shuttered in Qom owing to many breaches; including women’s absence of veils and other concerns.”

Before taking legal action, the police summoned the café proprietors, the statement continued.

150 kilometres (93 miles) south of the Iranian capital Tehran lies the city of Qom; which Shiites regard as the location; where they think the twelfth imam of Shiite Islam will return.

Iranian law mandates that all women, regardless of ethnicity or religious affiliation; cover their bodies with loose clothes and wear veils in public since the Islamic revolution of 1979.

