Reuters, July 19, LONDON – According to the British trade union CWU, more than 115,000 postal workers at Royal Mail (RMG.L) have voted in favour of a nationwide strike as it demands the London-listed corporation join negotiations for a “straight, no-strings” salary increase.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) stated that the vote “can leave no doubt that postal workers are unified, and that they are demanding the proper salary hike they deserve.”

The union claimed that if the strike went forward, it would likely be the largest industrial action performed by workers this summer. On a 77 percent turnout, 97.6 percent of voters supported taking action.

An inquiry for comment from Reuters did not receive a prompt response from Royal Mail.

The corporation, one of the oldest postal organisations in the world, had been cautious in its last profit forecast, stating that hitting projections this year depended on the CWU reaching a salary agreement that was “broadly in line” with its offer.

However, negotiations failed to produce a compensation agreement because the union demanded "an inflation-based no strings salary award." According to Royal Mail, the value of its offer was up to 5.5 percent.

Any prospective strikes would follow walkouts by employees in other industries, such as the railways and airlines, who were upset about their wages at a time when Britain was experiencing its worst cost-of-living crisis in thirty years.