Suspected jihadists raid Nigeria prison, free hundreds

Suspected jihadists smash their way into a prison near Nigeria’s capital, freeing hundreds.

One security official was killed when the gunmen breached the jail using high-grade explosives.

Residents reported loud explosions and gunfire late Tuesday near the Kuje medium-security prison.

Advertisement

Suspected jihadists smashed their way into a prison near the Capital city of Nigeria, freeing hundreds of inmates in an operation to free imprisoned comrades, the government said on Wednesday.

The brazen attack on the outskirts of Abuja came just hours after an ambush on a presidential security convoy in the northwest, highlighting Nigeria’s security crisis yet again.

Residents reported loud explosions and gunfire late Tuesday near the Kuje medium-security prison just outside the capital.

Security forces cordoned off streets in the area early Wednesday.

Outside the jail, the burned-out wreckage of a bus and cars marked the scene of the attack, and yellow police tape was stretched across a destroyed part of the prison perimeter.

Advertisement

“We understand they are Boko Haram, they came specifically for their co-conspirators,” senior interior ministry official Shuaibu Belgore told reporters on a visit to the prison.

“Right now we have retrieved about 300 out of about 600 who got out of the jail cells.”

Also Read Nigerian police rescue dozens, including children, held in church Nigerian police rescued dozens of people, many of them children, from a...

One security official was killed when the gunmen breached the jail using high-grade explosives.

“We heard shooting on my street. We thought it was armed robbers,” a local resident said. “The first explosion came after the shooting. Then a second one sounded and then a third.”

Belgore said some jihadists were housed in the general prison population and hundreds of criminal inmates escaped when the gunmen broke in.

Advertisement

Some prisoners surrendered while others were recaptured with military roadblocks set up around the penitentiary.

Security forces sent back around 19 recaptured inmates in a black van on Wednesday morning, an AFP correspondent at the site said.

Former top police commander Abba Kyari, who was being held in Kuje awaiting trial in a high-profile drug smuggling case, was still in custody, corrections service spokesman Abubakar Umar said.

Nigeria’s security forces are battling Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) jihadists in the country’s northeast, where a 13-year conflict has killed 40,000 people and displaced 2.2 million more.

Nigerian officials sometimes use Boko Haram as a general phrase to refer to jihadists or other armed groups.

The over-stretched military is also battling heavily armed criminal gangs known locally as bandits who terrorise communities in the northwest and central states with raids and mass kidnappings for ransom.

Advertisement

In the country’s southeast, troops are dealing with separatist militias who demand an independant territory for the local ethnic Igbo people.

The Kuje prison raid took place soon after gunmen also ambushed an advance presidential security detail preparing for President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to his home state of northwestern Katsina.

Buhari was not in the convoy, but two officials were slightly wounded in the attack. It was not clear who was responsible.

“The attackers opened fire on the convoy from ambush positions but were repelled,” the presidency said in a statement.

Attacks on prisons in Nigeria have happened in the past, with gunmen seeking to free inmates.

Last year, more than 1,800 prisoners escaped after heavily armed men used explosives to attack a prison in southeast Nigeria.

Advertisement

The attackers stormed the Owerri prison in Imo state, engaging guards in a gun battle before storming the facility. Imo state is located in a region where separatist groups thrive.

Also Read Gunmen attack advance team of Nigerian President Buhari Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari will visit the place where he was born...