Texas lakeside houses burn in a wildfire in intense heat

About 300 homes were evacuated around Possum Kingdom Lake in north Texas.

The fire has burned about 500 acres (202 hectares) and is 10% contained, officials say.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag fire warning for the area.

In north Texas amid scorching heat and dry conditions, a wildfire has destroyed at least five homes; and forced the evacuation of approximately 300 dwellings.

According to Texas A&M Forest Service spokeswoman Adam Turner; the occupants went home on Tuesday.

According to Turner, the Possum Kingdom Lake fire, which started Monday afternoon; and is located about 95 miles (153 kilometres) west of Dallas, had burnt roughly 500 acres by Tuesday; and was 10% controlled.

Although there have been no reports of casualties and the reason is being investigated; Turner said it is unlikely that the fire was started deliberately.

According to Turner, the region is ripe for fire as a result of the drought.

In addition to an excessive heat warning with high temperatures expected to be over 110 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday; the National Weather Service has also issued a Red Flag fire warning; for the region (43 degrees Celsius).

According to Turner, “we are witnessing dry fuels at a degree that we haven’t experienced in the last ten years”. Right now, every spark that lands in tall grass; or even some short grass is likely to catch fire.

Since last week, exceptionally hot, dry weather has gripped huge areas of Europe; sparking wildfires from Portugal to the Balkans and resulting in hundreds of heat-related deaths. Wildfires and extreme heat are now present in Texas; and some other portions of the United States.

