2 people dead, 4 injured in shooting in Kentucky homeless shelter

The shooting reportedly began at around 7:40 p.m.

The Harbor House Christian Center is a “safe harbor for men in need,” its Facebook page says.

Police say the suspect was armed when he was arrested.

In Kentucky, at least two people were killed and at least four others were injured when a shooter opened fire at a men’s homeless shelteron Thursday night. According to reports, the shooting started inside Henderson’s Harbor House Christian Center at 7:40 p.m.

The victims’ identities and current state updates have been withheld by the authorities. The Harbor House’s tenants, according to the police, have been moved elsewhere for the evening.

Shortly before 10 o’clock in the evening, the Henderson Police Department caught the alleged shooter, Kenneth Gibbs. The suspect had a weapon when he was taken into custody, according to police chief Sean McKinney.

The Facebook post stated, “The Henderson Police Department has responded to 804 Clay Street (Harbor House) in relation to an active shooter.” “Multiple people have been hurt, and the scene has been under control.”

At a press conference, police chief Sean McKinney said, “We were searching the parks in a number of spots like that, that may be somewhat out of the way.” Therefore, our cops did a great job by being there at that precise moment.

According to its Facebook page, Haven House Christian Center offers itself as a “safe harbour for men in need.” According to the organization’s Facebook page, “Harbor House is a Christian-based charity dedicated to growing men up in the community by establishing a God-based basis.”

