8 Dead in Seoul heavy rains and flooding

Flooding triggered by severe rain has killed at least eight people and wounded 14 others in portions of South Korea’s capital Seoul.

Heavy rains inundated metro stations and triggered outages throughout the city and neighboring regions on Monday night.

According to Korea’s meteorological ministry, certain places had the greatest rate of rainfall in 80 years.

Weather forecasters predicted that the rain will continue for many days.

Images showed floodwater rushing down metro stairway steps, parked vehicles flooded up to their windows, and people walking through streets in knee-high water.

According to local accounts, three victims – two sisters in their forties and a 13-year-old child – were living in a banjiha, a semi-basement flat.

These flats, which are placed below street level, sprang to fame after being featured in the Oscar-winning South Korean film Parasite, which recounted the tale of an impoverished family attempting to make ends meet in such an apartment.

Rescue workers were unable to enter the flat because floods had reached waist-high levels on the street.

According to Yonhap news agency, rainfall of more than 10cm per hour was recorded in parts of Seoul, the western port city of Incheon, and the neighboring Gyeonggi province on Monday night.

Meanwhile, according to Korea’s Meteorological Administration, Seoul’s Dongjak district received more than 141.5 mm of rain per hour, the highest rate since 1942. (KMA).

Another victim was electrocuted, another was discovered beneath the ruins of a bus stop, and another killed in a landslide. At least 14 people were hurt, and six people went missing.

According to Yonhap, at least 163 individuals in Seoul have been forced homeless and have sought refuge in schools and other buildings.

The rain also had an impact on public transportation, as flooded tracks prompted the suspension of train services in Seoul and Incheon.

On Tuesday morning, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol directed government authorities to evacuate citizens from high-risk locations and asked companies to provide workers with flexible commute hours.

The KMA continued to issue heavy rain warnings in Seoul and adjacent metropolitan areas, and said it anticipated rain to continue in the country’s central region until at least Wednesday.

