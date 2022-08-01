China’s leader Xi Jinping has told the Communist Party to “national rejuvenation” of people in Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan.

This was one of a number of tasks given to the United Front Work Department.

The department is in charge of gaining power both at home and abroad. Xi Jinping has called for China’s Overseas Chinese Affairs Office to help Chinese people living in Hong Kong and Macao feel more connected to China.

Xi made this request over the weekend at a meeting with top Chinese officials. It was one of a number of important tasks that the Chinese leader gave to the United Front Work Department, a part of the ruling Communist Party that is in charge of gaining power both at home and abroad.

“The united front … is an important assurance for (China’s Communist Party) to defeat the enemy, to govern and rejuvenate the country, and to rally all Chinese people both at home and abroad to realise national rejuvenation,” Xi said at the Beijing Conference on United Front Work, according to the state-run news agency Xinhua.

Xi said that United Front efforts were “profound changes” because the world was going through “even more important.” that hadn’t happened in a century. Xi said that this work should include trying to “strike the right balance between commonality and diversity” at home and “win hearts and minds of people in Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan as well as overseas Chinese.”

Three years ago, there were a lot of pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, which led Xi to crack down on the city. Hong Kong and Macao are both semi-autonomous parts of China that are ruled by Beijing. Taiwan is a self-governing democracy that the Communist Party claims as its own land and says it wants “reunification,” with, even though it has never ruled Taiwan.

“Efforts should be made to strengthen the ranks of patriots overseas, and help more foreigners understand and become friendly to China,” Xi said.

In recent years, the United Front’s actions, which include running the Overseas Chinese Affairs Office, which is in charge of helping Chinese people living abroad, have gotten a lot of bad press around the world. This is because more and more people are worried about China’s efforts to expand its influence around the world.

The department has also raised the suspicions of foreign governments because Beijing has been accused of trying to co-opt ethnic Chinese people and other people, shut down dissent, and carry out foreign influence operations.

At the same time, the United Front’s domestic operations, which have been seen for a long time as a way to stop people from opposing the Communist Party, are seen negatively abroad because the United Front has been cracking down on religious and ethnic groups.

