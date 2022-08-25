Ethiopia’s ceasefire breaks as forces and Tigrayan face each other

The prevalence of malnutrition in Tigray has “skyrocketed,” according to the most recent assessment from the World Food Program

There is not enough fuel in the area to distribute the supplies, because there is not a long-term peace agreement between the warring parties.

After a protracted period of interruption, humanitarian aid started to enter Tigray earlier this year.

After a lengthy ceasefire, military engagements between the Ethiopian government’s forces and the Tigrayan forces have restarted, with each side blaming the other for the attack.

In a statement posted on their Facebook page on Wednesday, the Ethiopian government stated that its troops and fighters from Tigray had engaged in combat. The government claimed that Tigrayan forces “violated the ceasefire” on Wednesday at 5 a.m. local time by commencing an offensive.

The Amhara special forces and volunteer fighters allegedly assisted the government in its early-morning “extensive offensive,” according to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which currently rules the northern Tigray area.

The TPLF also claimed that for five days beforehand, troops had been stationed around the southern border by the government and its allies.

Since March, when the government declared a humanitarian ceasefire and both parties agreed to abide by it, there has been less frequent active fighting between the two groups.

“The government is adamant that peace is always the best solution,” the government statement read. However, it emphasized that it would “take all necessary steps to protect the country,” adding “government and security forces are mobilizing all of their resources and capabilities.”

