Former Ohio school principal is charged with kidnapping 2 kids

William J. Morrison III is accused of kidnapping two children in West Virginia.

Police say he lured the kids into his car by offering them $20 to babysit.

He was superintendent of an Ohio school district when he was arrested on drug charges, reports say.

Advertisement

Two kids were allegedly abducted in West Virginia by a former Ohio school administrator, according to the police. Authorities say they detained William J. Morrison III, 59, of Huntington on Thursday and charged him with two felony charges of kidnapping.

A little over a week prior, members of the Huntington Police Department had appealed for assistance in identifying the man who had enticed a 9-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl into his dark-colored Subaru Forester.

Also Read Five Chinese kidnapped from DR Congo gold mine freed Five Chinese nationals kidnapped in late November while working at a gold...

According to the authorities, Morrison persuaded the children by offering to pay them $20 to watch them. After asking the boy to check a tyre while he was driving a little, Morrison instructed the child to get out and drove off with the girl. According to authorities, the child was able to open a passenger door and leave the car a few streets away despite the man’s refusal to let her out. Neither kid was hurt.

Morrison was the Hamilton Local School District’s superintendent at the time of his drug-related arrest in 2017, according to Columbus, Ohio’s NBC station WCMH. According to court records cited by the television station, police discovered a crack pipe and a possible crack rock in his car. The Associated Press reports that Morrison was fired after entering a guilty plea to a misdemeanour narcotics offence.

According to the AP, he is in jail at the Western Regional Jail. Without bond in connection with the most recent incident. Whether he has a lawyer is unknown.

Advertisement

Also Read Seven kidnapped people rescued by Nigerian police Nigerian police rescued seven kidnapped individuals from a jungle in the southern...