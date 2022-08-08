Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • Gustavo Petro wants a new strategy to stop drug trafficking
Gustavo Petro wants a new strategy to stop drug trafficking

Gustavo Petro wants a new strategy to stop drug trafficking

Articles
Advertisement
Gustavo Petro wants a new strategy to stop drug trafficking

President Gustavo challenges: military, rebels, congress and markets

Advertisement
  • Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro has called for a new worldwide drug-trafficking strategy.
  • The 62-year-old ex-rebel soldier and former Bogota mayor was elected in June.
  • . He will work with Francia Márquez, who was chosen as Colombia’s first black vice president.
Advertisement

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has called for a new worldwide drug-trafficking strategy. The country’s first ever left-wing leader labelled the “war on drugs” a failure during his inaugural speech.

Hundreds of thousands of people were killed in Colombia’s decades-long civil conflict, which was fueled in part by the drug trade.

The 62-year-old ex-rebel soldier and former Bogota mayor was elected in June on a radical campaign pledging to combat inequality and block new oil projects.

Mr Petro told a throng of supporters in Bogota that it is time for a new worldwide agreement that “accepts the war on drugs has failed.”

“It has left a million dead Latin Americans during 40 years,” he said, “and it leaves 70,000 North Americans dead by overdose each year.”

More than 50 years ago, US President Richard Nixon launched the “war on drugs,” a worldwide anti-narcotics policy that emphasized criminalization and the use of police force.

Advertisement

Colombia’s newly sworn-in president said that the plan had only empowered mafia organisations and damaged Latin American nations over decades.

Colombia, which generates more than half of the world’s cocaine, is substantially engaged in the drug’s manufacturing and shipment to customers worldwide, including the United States and Europe, according to estimates.

Mr Petro’s predecessor, Ivan Duque, made the drug war an a priority for his administration, recruiting strong US help to crack down on cocaine production throughout Colombia.

More than 100,000 people gathered in Bogota’s main plaza on Sunday to see the former Marxist guerrilla become Colombia’s first left-wing leader.

He will work with Francia Márquez, who was chosen as Colombia’s first black vice president alongside Mr Petro.

“I do not want two countries, just as I do not want two societies, I want a strong, just and united Colombia,” Mr Petro said after being sworn in, according to the Reuters news agency.

Advertisement

The referendum in June was conducted despite considerable dissatisfaction with the way the nation had been administered, and there were anti-government rallies last year in which dozens died.

The new president was elected on a bold platform of fighting inequality via free university education, pension changes, and hefty taxes on unproductive lands, a shift for Colombia, which had previously chosen solely conservative presidents.

He also promised to completely execute a 2016 peace agreement that ended a 50-year struggle with the communist guerrilla organization Farc, as well as to pursue talks with the still-active ELN rebels.

Mr Petro’s inauguration signals a significant political shift in the nation, which has been headed for decades by moderates and conservatives.

Also Read

Gustavo Petro, Colombia’s new president vows to protect the rainforest
Gustavo Petro, Colombia’s new president vows to protect the rainforest

Gustavo Petro, Colombia's new president vows to protect the rainforest. He has...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Indian tax authorities accuses organization of irregularities
Indian tax authorities accuses organization of irregularities
Prince Harry ‘just wants to provide’ for Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet: Expert
Prince Harry ‘just wants to provide’ for Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet: Expert
Ex-officers plead not guilty over Tyre Nichols murder
Ex-officers plead not guilty over Tyre Nichols murder
Olaf Scholz warns
Olaf Scholz warns "to be prepared for a long war"
N.Korea warns of military drills over joint S Korea-US drills
N.Korea warns of military drills over joint S Korea-US drills
South Korean defense minister denies Vietnam massacres
South Korean defense minister denies Vietnam massacres
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story